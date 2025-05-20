Alexander County Mental Health Resources

RHA Health Services is a multi-state company providing a comprehensive network of support services for people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities and those with behavioral health needs or substance use challenges. We serve both children and adults and support every level of need.

Contact: 828-848-2515

Vaya Health - works with healthcare providers to help people with behavioral health or developmental disability needs find healing and hope.

Contact: 1-800-849-6127

Alexander Psychosocial Rehab

Contact: 828-632-0790

Alexander Youth Network provides professional treatment to children with serious emotional and behavioral problems. AYN offers day programs, residential programs and outpatient treatment.

Contact: 1-855-362-8470

Kintegra provides medical, dental, behavioral health counseling and other specialty services in several convenient locations across Alexander, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties.

Alexander Co. Contact: 828-632-7076

