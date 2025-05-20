Anson County Mental Health Resources

Sandhills Behavioral Center is a provider of structured outpatient substance abuse and mental illness treatment programs.

Contact: 910-565-3027

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Contact: 704-694-6588

Monarch – outpatient therapy and related services are often the first step to recovery from mental illness. Monarch’s team of mental health professionals can help.

Contact: 866-272-7826

