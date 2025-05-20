Chester County Mental Health Resources

Catawba Community Mental Health Center provides outpatient assessment and treatment services to adults with serious mental illness, children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbances, and their families in Chester County, South Carolina. All services aim to support the recovery of persons with mental illness.

Contact: 803-581-8311

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County: Psychosocial treatments include different types of psychotherapy and social and vocational training, and aim to provide support, education and guidance to people with mental illness and their families. Psychosocial treatments are an effective way to improve the quality of life for individuals with mental illness and their families. They can lead to fewer hospitalizations and less difficulties at home, at school and at work.

Contact: 803-762-9167

Chester County School District – Mental Health Counseling and suicide prevention.

Contact: 803-385-6122

Local Therapists in and around Chester County, SC

