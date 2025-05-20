Chesterfield County Mental Health Resources

Tri-County Community Mental Health Center‘s mission is to support the recovery of persons with mental illness. Our priorities are to serve adults with serious and disabling mental illness and emotionally disturbed children and adolescents and their families.

Contact: 843-623-2229

CareSouth Carolina provides both individual and family counseling. Counselors are professionally trained clinical social workers and professional counselors who specialize in providing both immediate and long–term assistance to individuals who are having problems with depression, anxiety, substance dependency or other psychosocial needs. Our clinical counselors and social workers have been lauded nationally for their ability to integrate behavioral and primary health care.

Contact: 843-623-5080

ALPHA Behavioral Health Center - offers a complete range of outpatient treatment, intervention, and prevention programs designed to reduce the impact of alcohol, nicotine, and other drugs of abuse, as well as behavioral health needs for citizens in Kershaw, Chesterfield and Lee Counties. ALPHA seeks to provide quality services to individuals and their families/support systems to reduce problems associated with substance misuse/use, behavioral/mental health needs and co-occurring disorders.

Contact: 843-623-7062

