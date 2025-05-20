Cleveland County Mental Health Resources

Monarch offers behavioral health services that cover mental health services and substance use disorders. Mental health services cover anxiety disorders, depression and a variety of other mental illnesses. Crisis Services, Enhanced Services, Outpatient Services, Peer Support Specialist Certification Training, Residential Options, Stanly Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Mental Health Association in Cleveland County continues to revolve around the three broad areas of advocacy, education and support for individuals and families affected by a mental illness.

Contact: 704-481-8637

Partners Behavioral Health Management provides access to a team of professionals who can provide treatment in a home, office, or community setting. They offer a comprehensive clinical assessment, crisis evaluations and observations, facility-based crisis treatment for mental health or substance use issues, and also use a mobile crisis team.

Contact: 1-888-235-HOPE (4673)

Support Incorporated promotes emotional health including individual, group, and family therapy as well as crisis intervention. Our therapists provide therapeutic counseling in dealing with emotional and behavioral problems including anger management, bullying behaviors, abuse or neglect, trauma, depression and anxiety, and more.

Contact: 704-865-3525

Phoenix Counseling Center offers services for both adults and children and adolescents. The counseling center provides access to individual, family, or group therapy, sexual assault services, substance use and mental health assessments, and more.

Contact: 704-476-4106

Primary Health Choice Our goal is to design and implement psychological-based strategies for consumers and develop professional, therapeutic working relationships within the home, school and community arenas.

Contact: 704-466-3031

Ollie Harris Behavioral Health Center – We help our members and their families get the mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and substance use disorder services and supports that they need.

Contact: 1-888-235-4673

Preferred Choice Healthcare - provides professional services to individuals suffering difficulties arising from mental health and substance use related concerns in a holistic framework based upon the values of respect, integrity, and dignity. Preferred Choice Healthcare strives to communicate these core values by demonstrating empathetic, authentic, and genuine care in all of our interactions in our efforts of meeting the unique needs of our clients.

Contact: 704-487–4000

Foothills Consulting Associates - Our experience enables us to offer effective outpatient, individualized, psychiatric care. We treat a number of mental health disorders, including substance abuse.

Contact: 704-480-1882

Center For Emotional Health - provides a variety of outpatient mental health services for patients throughout our service area. Allow us to care for you or your loved ones with respect and compassion

Contact: 704-237-4240

Community Wellness Partners of NC - Our goal is to provide a total wellness solution for our clients. We offer various types of counseling services and education. We strive to provide a relaxing environment. We understand the concern for confidentiality especially in a small community such as Shelby. Confidentiality is our number one priority along with meeting the individual needs of our clients.

Contact: 704-284-0554

Bloom and Balance – Provides the following therapies: Individual Therapy, Child/Adolescent Therapy, Couples Therapy, Substance Abuse, Telehealth Therapy, Clinical Supervision

Contact: 980-552-9374

Living Lotus Counseling – Areas of specialties include: Trauma/Abuse, Depression, Anxiety, Women’s Issues, Attachment Issues, Grief and Loss, Anger Management, Family of Origin Issues, Stress Management

Contact: 704-692-0723

The Happy Hour Counseling Center - We are a compassionate and dedicated group of professionals committed to supporting individuals on their journey toward mental well-being. We offer a safe and non-judgmental environment where individuals can express themselves freely and receive the necessary guidance and treatment. Through our expertise, empathy, and unwavering support, the mental health services team empowers individuals to overcome challenges, build resilience, and lead fulfilling lives.

Contact: 980-202-0434

Inner Healing Solutions - Our experience enables us to offer effective outpatient, individualized, psychological care. We treat a number of mental health disorders, and provide a neutral ground to individuals, families, and couples.

Contact: 704-466-3022

©2023 Cox Media Group