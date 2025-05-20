Lincoln County Mental Health Resources

Partners Behavioral Health Management provides access to a team of professionals who can provide treatment in a home, office, or community setting. They offer a comprehensive clinical assessment, crisis evaluations and observations, facility-based crisis treatment for mental health or substance use issues, and also use a mobile crisis team.

Contact: 1-888-235-HOPE (4673)

Support Incorporated promotes emotional health including individual, group, and family therapy as well as crisis intervention. Our therapists provide therapeutic counseling in dealing with emotional and behavioral problems including anger management, bullying behaviors, abuse or neglect, trauma, depression and anxiety, and more.

Contact: 704-240-4267

Monarch offers behavioral health services that cover mental health services and substance use disorders. Mental health services cover anxiety disorders, depression and a variety of other mental illnesses. Crisis Services, Enhanced Services, Outpatient Services, Peer Support Specialist Certification Training, Residential Options, Stanly Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Live N Joy Counseling Services is a group of clinicians who specialize in working with children and families who have experienced trauma, children who are experiencing anxiety, and working with individuals facing the end of life. We also assess and treat other mental health issues in children.

Contact: 704-754-4726

Phoenix Counseling Center offers services for both adults and children and adolescents. The counseling center provides access to individual, family, or group therapy, sexual assault services, substance use and mental health assessments, and more.

Contact: 704-735-7325

Kintegra provides medical, dental, behavioral health counseling and other specialty services in several convenient locations across Alexander, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties.

Contact: 704-735-7145

Primary Health Choice Our goal is to design and implement psychological-based strategies for consumers and develop professional, therapeutic working relationships within the home, school and community arenas.

Contact: 704-240-4455

The Lincoln County Health Department - has tools and resources for those looking to combat the growing epidemic of substance use and mental health disorders in Lincoln County.

Contact: 704-479-5037 EXT. 95037

Infinite Beginnings – Services include:

Psychosocial Rehabilitation

Peer Support Services

Out Patient Therapy (OPT)

Substance Use Services

The Clubhouse Young Adult PSR Program

Individual Support Services

Medication Management

Psychiatry / TelePsychiatry

Contact: 704-748-4844

Rowan Psychiatric & Medical Services - Offers a whole person care approach to recovery, with a focus on the individual and their personal triggers. By doing this we are able to offer personalized treatment plans that assist our patients along their recovery journeys.

Contact: 704-520-3620

Southfork Counseling Center - offers treatment for a variety of mental health and behavioral health needs, for all ages, including: Depression, Anxiety, ADHD, Autism, Grief/Bereavement, Trauma.

Contact: 980-284-2159

Hidden Treasures - our mission is to provide hope and support to those facing life’s challenges. With professional training and personal experience overcoming adversity. We are committed to providing tailored, professional, caring services to each person. Together we work to help identify the treasure hidden inside, restore hope and wellness by promoting self-discovery, spiritual breakthrough, and emotional healing.

Contact: 980-389-0068

Changing Lives Matter - is a behavioral health care provider that offers a variety of high-quality rehabilitation services in North Carolina to adults and adolescents who have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder or a mental health disorder.

Contact: 704-240-8097

Impact Carolina Services - provides high-quality assessment and treatment performed by licensed professionals. As a mental health and substance abuse care provider, we strive to maintain the wellness of each of our clients. We also know the demand for safety on the go, so we always aim to deliver only the best type of help as much as possible.

https://www.impactcarolinanc.com/

Contact: 704-732-2006

Red Sea Road Counseling - I see clients ages 16 and older for individual counseling. I also offer family and parent sessions as needed. I would love to help you get to a healthy, stable place in all aspects of your life.

Contact: 704-748-0962

Harris Counseling and Consulting – are licensed clinicians who provide evidence based psychological therapy online for clients located in North Carolina. We use person centered therapeutic treatment for all mental health and substance abuse challenges. We combine this with licensed clinical staff with over fifty years experience in obtaining results for our clients.

Contact: 704-290-9789

