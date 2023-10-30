Mecklenburg County Mental Health Resources

MindPath is a professional healthcare organization dedicated to providing mental and behavioral healthcare (mindcare) through the highest level of clinical diagnosis, treatment and research of mind and brain conditions. It’s one of the largest outpatient mental healthcare organizations in the southeast with over 25 locations and 180+ providers.

Contact: 980-326-3277

The Smith Family Behavioral Health Urgent Care is open 24 hours a day, all year, for people experiencing a crisis or needing intervention to prevent a crisis. No appointment is needed. Patients with urgent primary behavioral health needs will receive triage and referral.

Contact: 704-273-3942

CriSys assists persons with mental health, developmental disabilities, or substance abuse issues, we also can be utilized to help individuals and families or communities overwhelmed in a situational crisis; such as a victim of crime, hostage situation, witness to violence or fatal or multiple injury scenes, post homicide or suicide.

Contact: 704-566-3410 (Select Option 1)

Behavior Health Center - Atrium Health offers a comprehensive, integrated system of inpatient, outpatient, school-based, crisis and residential treatment programs for adults, teenagers and children, which makes us the most comprehensive behavioral healthcare provider in the region.

Contact: 704-444-2400

Family First Community Services offers an array of community behavioral health and substance abuse services to children, adolescents, and adults with emotional, behavioral, and or substance abuse challenges in North Carolina. We provide individual, group, and family therapy for individuals with Mental Health and/or Substance Abuse challenges.

Contact: 704-364-3989

Genesis A New Beginning offers a variety of services including marriage and family counseling, anger management, treatment for depression, anxiety, and PTSD, group therapy, sex offender relapse prevention therapy, and more.

Contact: 704-944-3128

SolidShe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental wellness for teenage girls and women, through advocacy, education and service. We aim to target stigma that surrounds mental illness, and inspire good mental health for women and teen girls by Influencing social change and targeting stigma by delivering key messages designed to educate and encourage access to much needed information, support and social activities.

Contact: 704-755-5226

Women’s Transitional Healthcare focuses on treating and educating our clients and their families about Perinatal mood disorders, postpartum psychosis, PMDD, and other related mental health concerns. We work with our patients to create a comprehensive treatment plan that includes coordinating care with other clinicians and community supports.

Contact: 704-817-8230

NAMI’s mission is to protect the dignity of and improve the quality of life for individuals and their families living with the effects of severe and persistent mental health conditions through advocacy, education, and support.

Contact: 704-333-8218

Presbyterian Psychological Services is a full-service nonprofit mental health counseling center. We are inclusive, welcoming people of all ages, genders, races, ethnicities, faiths and sexual orientations. We accept most insurance and offer sliding-scale fees based on income. We provide pro bono therapy and education workshops for the YWCA’s Women in Transition program and serve as a preferred referral resource for Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and Fire Department officers, family members, and communications personnel.

Contact: 704-554-9900

Innervision provides comprehensive recovery-oriented resources, services and supports in the areas of employment, education and wellness to individuals with trauma, mental health and addiction challenges that enhance their value added as citizens of the community.

Be Well Therapy focuses on individualized clinical treatment that addresses healing & curing the underlying causes of depression, anxiety, child behavior problems, substance abuse, physical & sexual abuse, ADHD, bipolar disorder, PTSD, stress, adjustment to medical illness, financial burdens and much more.

Contact: 704-334-3170

ThriveWorks wants you to know that professional, experienced guidance is available, and you only need to contact us to get started this week, if not within 24 hours. They offer services to help treat those recovering from addiction, difficult in school or sleeping, inability to focus, thoughts of suicide, marital trouble, and more.

Contact: 980-261-3628

HopeWay is an accredited nonprofit mental health treatment center for adults that provides community education and evidence-based, holistic treatment in both residential and day treatment programs. Clients receive individualized psychiatric care, medication management, individual and group therapy and integrative therapies.

Contact: 1-844-HOPEWAY

Promise Resource Network offers alternative, trauma-informed supports and resources that enhance resilience, recovery and wellness. PRN’s Recovery Hub in Charlotte is free, open to the community and steered by the Eight Dimensions of Wellness. The agency is operated and staffed by people with lived recovery experience and embraces a community collaboration of peer workers.

Contact: 704-390-7709

McCombs Counseling, Consulting and Training has counselors who have experience treating a variety of mental health issues, including physical, sexual, and substance abuse, children of alcoholics and codependency, anxiety and dpression, emotional and behavioral problems, eating disorders, addictions, couples counseling and dysfunctional family issues, and more.

Contact: 704-933-0007

Thompson Child and Family Focus is a residential treatment facility for children diagnosed with mental illness and provides an intensive clinical setting within the safe, child-friendly living environment on our Saint Peter’s Lane Campus in Matthews, NC and is intended for boys, at admission, ages 5-15 and girls ages 5-13.

Contact: 704-536-0375

Mid Carolina Psychiatry is a premium, state-of-the-art, outpatient psychiatric private practice that offers a full spectrum of psychiatric services on the weekends and after hours. Our goal is to strive for excellence in psychiatric care while at the same time working to provide warm caring service that we hope will ultimately accommodate our patients’ individual needs.

Contact: 704-209-9470

MHA offers a program staffed by parents and caregivers of youth with emotional, behavioral, or mental health concerns. We provide trained and caring Family Support Specialists to help families navigate the education, child welfare, juvenile justice, and mental health systems. ParentVOICE provides the education, support and resources that you need to help your child.

Contact: 704-365-3454

Dr. Allan Foodman, M.D., P.A. offers the diagnosis and treatment of children and adults suffering from attention deficit disorder and associated development delays, psychiatric evaluations, adolescent psychiatry, individual therapy, marital therapy, and family therapy.

Contact: 704-661-1100

Center for Emotional Health provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and more.

Contact: 704-237-4240

New Leaf Adolescent Care specializes in providing quality community support and residential services for persons with developmental and functional social/emotional deficits. They provide services to children, adolescents, and adults, offer residential services, a 24-hour crisis response service, and professional therapy referrals.

Contact: 704-405-8890

One Love Services is a mental health treatment provider serving Charlotte, NC & Morganton, NC. We offer mental health and substance abuse counseling for teens, adults and senior adults in private, caring and compassionate outpatient settings.

Contact: 704-510-4286

Emerald School of Excellence works to support and educate high school students in recovery from substance use disorder in order to receive their High School Diploma.

Contact: 980-299-2017

Monarch (Gaston, Cleveland, Lincoln, Stanly, Mecklenburg) Behavioral Health Services that cover mental health services and substance use disorders. Mental health services cover anxiety disorders, depression and a variety of other mental illnesses. Crisis Services, Enhanced Services, Outpatient Services, Peer Support Specialist Certification Training, Residential Options, Stanly Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic

Contact: 866-272-7826

RHA Health Services (Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Rowan) A multi-state company providing a comprehensive network of support services for people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities and those with behavioral health needs or substance use challenges. We serve both children and adults and support every level of need.

Contact: (828) 848-2515

ACE test Adverse Childhood Experiences is a 10-question survey that can help determine the likelihood that someone will have some sort of mental health problem.

Time Out Youth offers support, advocacy, and opportunities for personal development and social interaction to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) youth ages 11-20.

Contact: 704-344-8335

PFLAG (has chapters in Mecklenburg, Gaston and Cabarrus counties) works to ensure that all people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer are not only valued by society, but take pride in and value themselves. We do this by providing peer-to-peer support, educating people on the issues that are important to the community, and advocating for inclusive policies and laws.

Contact: 704-942-6857

The mission of Transcend Charlotte is to promote authenticity, connection, and social justice by empowering transgender individuals and all gender diverse or gender non-conforming people impacted by oppression and/or trauma. We believe in person-centered rather than identity-centered language and do not discriminate based on sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, age, ability, mental illness/injury, or beliefs – we respect all identities.

Contact: 704-980-8509

Eustress, Inc. helps start conversations about mental health with members of the black community at large, paying special attention to students, young adults and athletes.

Contact: 704-909-2890

Charlotte Transgender Healthcare Group is a multi-disciplinary group of licensed medical and mental health providers who work with gender-diverse individuals of all ages in the Charlotte and surrounding area.

Perry Counseling Healing & Recovery provides services for individuals, teens, young adults and families. They address relationship struggles, substance abuse and more. Men’s and women’s group therapy are available.

Contact: 704-908-4061

Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic provides medical and mental health care for low-cost or no cost to patients of all ages.

Contact: 980-302-9405

Quality Comprehensive Healthcare provides therapy and programs to clients of all ages who are struggling with mental health concerns. Services offered include Comprehensive Clinical Assessments (CCA) and individual, family and group therapy. Substance Abuse (SACOT): Substance Abuse Counseling Outpatient Treatment.

Contact: 704-394-8968

Anuvia Prevention and Recovery Center is a private, non-profit organization that promotes wellness by providing treatment and prevention services to impact the disease of addiction.

Contact: 704-376-7447

