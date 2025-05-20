Richmond County Mental Health Resources

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Contact: 940-895-2462

Sandhills Alternative Academy provides individuals with mental and behavioral challenges a positive, structured, individualized, and challenging therapeutic environment to foster social competencies and personal potential.

Contact: 910-417-4922

Primary Health Choice Comprehensive clinical assessments - an intensive clinical and functional face-to-face evaluation of a beneficiary’s presenting mental health, developmental disability, and substance use disorder.

Contact: 910-434-7180

Compassionate Counseling Services Support, therapeutic counseling, behavioral modification techniques, and skill building services to individuals with behavioral, mental health, and substance abuse challenges

Contact: 910-817-9927

21st Century Counseling – Services include: Trauma, Crisis Intervention, PTSD, Conflict Resolution, Depression and Anxiety,Stress Management, Grief and Loss, Medical and Health Concerns, Panic attacks and Phobias, Parenting and Family Issues, Work and Career Issues, Substance Use Counseling

Contact: 910-817-9181

