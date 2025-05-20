Union County Mental Health Resources

Center for Emotional Health provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and more.

Contact: 704-237-4240

Providence South Clinical Associates is a collaborative community of independent mental health providers. We specialize in treating a wide range of clinical concerns, including childhood/adult trauma, attention problems, mood disorders, anxiety, life transitions, addictions, relationship troubles, family/parenting concerns, grief/loss issues, and more.

Contact: 704-243-0326

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Union Center: 704-296-6200 (outpatient)

Union Facility Based: 704-283-6040 (inpatient)

Partners Behavioral Health Management provides access to a team of professionals who can provide treatment in a home, office, or community setting. They offer a comprehensive clinical assessment, crisis evaluations and observations, facility-based crisis treatment for mental health or substance use issues, and also use a mobile crisis team.

Contact: 1-877-864-1454 (English); 1-800-735-2962; (Spanish) 1-888-825-6570

Primary Health Choice Our goal is to design and implement psychological-based strategies for consumers and develop professional, therapeutic working relationships within the home, school and community arenas.

Contact: 980-210-3725

Oasis Behavioral Health - Our providers offer various psychiatric and counseling services all while ensuring compassion, acceptance, respect, empowerment, and sincerity in every step of their treatment plans.

Contact: 704-764-1818

RHA Health Services (Union House Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR) Center)

Contact: 704-226-1517

Monroe Psychiatry – Treatments include: ADHD, anxiety, depression, addiction, PTSD, and bipolar disorder.

Contact: 704-283-4401

Oasis Clinical Care Management & Consultation - we specialize in trauma-informed therapy, forensic evaluations, and holistic treatments to support healing and recovery. We offer EMDR therapy for trauma, addiction (s), performance enhancement, forensic assessments including sex offender and DWI evaluations, and Auricular Acupuncture for emotional balance.

Contact: 980-338-5563

Thrive Counseling – Services include treatment for:

Depression

Anger Management

Abuse and Neglect

Divorce

Parenting

Gender Identity

Mood Disorders

Impulse Control

Trauma

Attachment

Oppositional Defiance

Substance Abuse

Anxiety and Fears

Grief and Loss

Poor Self-Esteem

Relationship Difficulties

ADHD

Contact: 704-438-9901

Renewed Mentality – Our therapy can help with anxiety, depression, trauma, relationships, stress, grief, and loss.

Contact: 704-635-7050

Bright View Counseling - as challenges arise, the importance of therapy and counseling becomes more evident. You are not alone if you or your child is grappling with anxiety, depression, autism, ADHD, work-related stress, behavioral changes, or adapting to life’s unexpected shifts. Embarking on a mental wellness journey is a powerful decision, and engaging with professional therapy or counseling is an excellent first step.

Contact: 704-237-0705

Building Blocks Center - offers a comprehensive range of integrated, evidence-based mental health care therapies to individuals, couples, and families. We liaise with medical professionals, schools, veterans’ associations, and insurance companies in order to bring you the best possible care. Our team of highly skilled counselors are all experts with specialized education and training in individual fields. We use a wide range of psychiatric interventions to ensure excellent results for you.

Contact: 980-210-3151

Greater Grace Group Home - we prioritize emotional health as much as physical well-being. Our supportive environment nurtures residents’ mental and emotional needs through counseling services, social engagement, mindfulness, and relaxation.

Contact: 704-218-2057

