York County Mental Health Resources

New Hope Treatment Centers provides comprehensive residential treatment to children and their families. Our Board-certified psychiatrists manage each patient’s overall care and treatment - from comprehensive admission evaluation and weekly monitoring of care, treatment and services, to progress reviews, treatment planning, interventions, and emergency needs.

Contact: 877-328-9300

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County: Psychosocial treatments include different types of psychotherapy and social and vocational training, and aim to provide support, education and guidance to people with mental illness and their families. Psychosocial treatments are an effective way to improve the quality of life for individuals with mental illness and their families. They can lead to fewer hospitalizations and less difficulties at home, at school and at work.

Palmetto Counseling & Consulting Services, LLC Depression, Anxiety, Panic attacks, Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), Phobias, Grief and loss, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Anger management, Bipolar disorder, Eating disorders, Addiction, Substance abuse, Impulse-control disorders, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Victims of violence/abuse issues, Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), Parent-child relationship problems, Couples/marriage issues, Divorce/separation issues, Family conflicts, Spiritual issues/Christian counseling, Career difficulties, Life transition issues, Accident/illness recovery, Stress management.

Contact: 803-329-9639

Affinity Health Center offers Mental Health Counseling.

Contact: 803-909-6363; Toll Free: (877) 647-6363

Thrive Family Services is a mental health agency created to support and improve the mental, emotional, and behavioral health of the individuals, couples, and families that we have the opportunity to serve.

Contact: Fort Mill 803-228-4038; Clover 803-675-8227

My Walk of Life is a Mental Health focused Non-Profit organization that promotes Mental Health Wellness within our most vulnerable Communities. We are committed to making sure our uninsured or underinsured Community Members have adequate access to Mental Health Care. (Charlotte & Rock Hill)

Contact: 803-610-1930

Catawba Community Mental Health Administration - We offer a variety of treatment services to children, adolescents, adults of all ages and their families. Services include assessments, individualized therapy, group therapy, family therapy, infant & early childhood mental health consultation, cooccurring diagnosis treatment, medication services, and supporting rehabilitation services.

Contact: 803-328-9600

New Hope Treatment Centers - believes in seeing every kid through a trauma-first lens. We don’t ask what’s “wrong” with our youth; we ask what happened to them. We believe true change starts with genuine, caring relationships with trusted adults. This is where rebuilding begins.

Contact: 803.328.9300

Integrity Behavioral Health - Our commitment is to provide you with the highest quality mental health services, designed with your unique needs in mind. From your first appointment through every step of your mental health journey, we are here to support you.

Contact: 803-372-8585

Piedmont Medical Center- Psychiatry Services

Mental health

Depression

Anxiety

Medication management

Diagnostics, treatment for a range of psychiatric disorders

Contact: (803) 329-1234

Lakeshore Mental Wellness - specialties include treatment for anxiety, depression, and grief.

Contact: (980) 202-0717

Beacon Of Hope Counseling - Our mission is to provide compassion and self-empowerment to those who are hurt and wounded. Our purpose is to be a “Beacon of Hope in the Storms of Life” aiding people to find hope, peace, and meaning in their life as we travel life’s journey with you. Stress, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive/compulsive, marriage issues, grief and loss, anger management.

Contact: (803) 448-1252

Brown Clinical Services - we believe no one should have to face life’s challenges alone. For over 15 years, our dedicated team has provided compassionate, high-quality counseling services to individuals, families, couples, and groups, helping them rediscover balance and well-being. Whether you’re navigating grief, managing anxiety, or seeking tools to strengthen relationships, our counselors are here to guide you every step of the way.

Contact: 803-328-1625

​Blossom Behavioral Solutions - we understand the challenges that come with raising children and supporting individuals with behavioral needs. Our mission is to empower you and your loved ones to achieve their fullest potential through personalized, evidence-based care.

Contact: (704) 586-9581

Cognitive Clarity, offering support with:

Anxiety

Depression

Grief & Loss

Family Conflict

Parenting

Divorce

Trauma

Self-injury

Self-esteem

Stress Management

Panic

Work/Life Balance

School Refusal

Contact: (803) 226-7757

Therapy Resource Group – believes everyone can be a client. Yes, we believe in care for all people. We have clients that are young children, school-age kids, teenagers, young adults, adults, couples and families. Some of our clients are struggling with overcoming trauma, some are experiencing big feelings and undesirable behaviors while others are seeking guidance in achieving their goals.

Contact: (704) 931-1010

