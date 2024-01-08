If you don’t know by now, Toyota has added the TRUENO edition to the 2024 Toyota GR86 lineup. A lot of Toyota AE86 fans are excited because this edition is taking stylistic cues from the Toyota AE86 because of its 40th anniversary. Further, Toyota sports car fans are excited about this car because of all the features that come with it. We’re going to make it simple and break it down for you.



What’s special about the 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition?



Two communities are excited about this N Charlotte Toyota: the anime and sports car community.



The anime and manga communities are excited about this car because it is the epiphany of the initial D car. If you don’t know what the initial D car is, it stems from the manga-to-anime story of Tamuki Fujiwara and his evolution into a downhill racing hero. Fujiwara becomes one with the Toyota AE86 and the 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition looks like the initial D car.

The sports car community is excited about it because it is a limited edition Toyota with only 860 of them being made. So, if you’re thinking about getting one - be hasty once it arrives on our lot.



What does the 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition look like?



The 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition has a two-tone black hood and side panel graphic with two color options: Halo or Track bRed. But what else? Why is this ride so limited? The interior and exterior have exclusive features that no other GR86 will have. Let’s get into it.



2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition Exterior



You’re going to want to flaunt the 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition - and it’s going to be very easy. Since there are only 860 models being produced, Toyota is adding a number plate that commemorates which of the 860 models it is. Not only that, you’re going to see a ‘TRUENO Edition’ badge on the front bumper lid and rear decklid as a commemoration of the 1980s model.

And on top of all of this, you’re going to ride on black metallic 18-inch, 10-spoke aluminum alloy wheels with black door handles and mirror caps.



2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition Interior



The interior of this N Charlotte Toyota is just as amazing as the exterior because wherever you live, this sportscar is equipped to sustain your harsh winters or drying summers with all-weather floor mats. Other than that, you will be sitting in Ultrasuede sports seats that are trimmed with red leather. You’ll be shifting gears with a red-stitched shift boot while holding the leather-wrapped steering wheel. On top of all of this, you can enjoy your music on the 8-inch touchscreen with 8 premium speakers – and for the Apple vs Android debacle, we have both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The price of the 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition



Quick answer: we don’t know what the price is. But what we do know is that it is coming later this year (a little birdie told us) and our educated guess is that it is going to be around $35k-40k because the 2023 Toyota GR86 had an MSRP of $28,400. This makes sense since Toyota is only going to be producing 860 of these special edition cars.



How About Performance in this GR Toyota?



This is our personal favorite: the performance features. And you will be excited once you read this list:

ZF SACHS Dampers and Brembo brakes enhance handling, brake system consistency, and comfort riding.

You’re going to feel secure in the manual transmission model because it’s equipped with Active Safety Suite. The system has features like pre-collision braking and adaptive cruise control.

Plus, this is one of the lightest sports cars on the market with the aluminum hood, front fenders, and roof panel. And it’s also going to be quiet inside the cabin.

Toyota has never been the company to disappoint its consumers - especially with performance features. But, what’s even more exciting is the horsepower on the 2024 Toyota GR86. The N Charlotte 2024 Toyota GR86 comes with a 2.4L FA-24 engine that makes the Toyota go from 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds.

