SPONSORED: Comparing N Charlotte Toyota Family Vehicles: The 2024 Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander

Are you in need of a family-sized SUV? The

2024 Toyota Sienna

is a brand new minivan model with a sleek interior, plenty of space for the family, and plenty of hands free technology to make life easier. On the other hand, we have the

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

which is a larger model of the Toyota Highlander SUV. This vehicle offers a spacious cargo area with three rows of seating and all the latest Toyota safety technology. Both are great options, so our

N Charlotte

experts are here to breakdown all the features these vehicles offer - so you can make the best choice for your family!

N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Performance

The

will be featuring gasoline and hybrid engine options, with a Hybrid Max turbocharged powertrain available as well. Here are the performance specs for each option:

Gas engine: 265 horsepower and 21/28 mpg

Hybrid engine: 245 horsepower and 36/32 mpg

Hybrid Max engine : 362 horsepower and 26/27 mpg

Looking at the

2024 Toyota Sienna

, we will only get a hybrid engine model (2.5L D-4S injection) offering 245 horsepower and 36/26 mpg, along with all wheel drive.

If you’re looking for more horsepower and powertrain options, the Grand Highlander is the way to go, but the Sienna does offer better fuel efficiency!

N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Interior Space/Versatility

Both vehicles offer seating for up to 8 people, 3 rows (all with reclining seats), and second-row captain’s chairs.

The

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

interior options include SofTex, leather, and Ultrasuede leather trimmed interiors. This SUV also features a hands-free power liftgate, 13 cupholders, and 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Another huge bonus is the spacious third row that’s comfortable even for adults!

Next, the

offers Fabric, SofTex, and leather trim interior options. With this minivan we also get a hands-free power liftgate, dual power sliding doors, 18 cupholders, and 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space. This vehicle does offer a bit more space and ease for busy families.

N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Technology/Safety

Both of these

N Charlotte

Toyotas are safe and reliable vehicles that your family will love. The Sienna offers technology geared more towards convenience and entertainment for the little ones, while the Grand Highlander features some of Toyota’s more advanced safety features. Here’s some of the technology you can expect:

Panoramic view monitor with 360-degree view

Start Safety system + Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

4-5 LATCH locations

Traffic Jam Assist

User Profile Face Identification

7 USB-C ports and 2 12V outlets

Digital Key capability with Remote Connect

12.3” touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL premium audio

8 airbags and an Advanced Airbag System

Qi wireless charging

10” Color Head-Up Display

Star Safety System + Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

10” Color Head-Up Display

USB media port and 6 USB charge ports

9” touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL

Ten airbags and an Advanced Airbag System

Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

Qi wireless charging

Driver Easy Speak

1080 HD Entertainment Center with wireless headphones

N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Exterior

The

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

is a large SUV and will offer 7 exterior color options, 18-20” wheels, LED lighting, spoiler, panoramic power roof, and roof rails. The

2024 Toyota Sienna

is a minivan model with 10 color options, sliding doors, rocker panels, LED lighting, 17-20” wheels, power moonroof, and roof rails. Honestly, both are great options with a very sleek look, so when the time comes to choose it will boil down to your personal preference.

N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Price

Starting MSRP $36,886

Starting MSRP $43,070

Check These Family Vehicles out at Toyota of N Charlotte!

