SPONSORED: Comparing N Charlotte Toyota Family Vehicles: The 2024 Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander

Are you in need of a family-sized SUV? The 2024 Toyota Sienna is a brand new minivan model with a sleek interior, plenty of space for the family, and plenty of hands free technology to make life easier. On the other hand, we have the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander which is a larger model of the Toyota Highlander SUV. This vehicle offers a spacious cargo area with three rows of seating and all the latest Toyota safety technology. Both are great options, so our N Charlotte experts are here to breakdown all the features these vehicles offer - so you can make the best choice for your family!
N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Performance(Hybrid Powertrain/Efficiency/Performance) The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will be featuring gasoline and hybrid engine options, with a Hybrid Max turbocharged powertrain available as well. Here are the performance specs for each option:
- Gas engine: 265 horsepower and 21/28 mpg
- Hybrid engine: 245 horsepower and 36/32 mpg
- Hybrid Max engine: 362 horsepower and 26/27 mpg
N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Interior Space/VersatilityBoth vehicles offer seating for up to 8 people, 3 rows (all with reclining seats), and second-row captain’s chairs. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander interior options include SofTex, leather, and Ultrasuede leather trimmed interiors. This SUV also features a hands-free power liftgate, 13 cupholders, and 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Another huge bonus is the spacious third row that’s comfortable even for adults! Next, the 2024 Toyota Sienna offers Fabric, SofTex, and leather trim interior options. With this minivan we also get a hands-free power liftgate, dual power sliding doors, 18 cupholders, and 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space. This vehicle does offer a bit more space and ease for busy families.
N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Technology/SafetyBoth of these N Charlotte Toyotas are safe and reliable vehicles that your family will love. The Sienna offers technology geared more towards convenience and entertainment for the little ones, while the Grand Highlander features some of Toyota’s more advanced safety features. Here’s some of the technology you can expect: 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- Panoramic view monitor with 360-degree view
- Start Safety system + Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
- Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert
- 4-5 LATCH locations
- Traffic Jam Assist
- User Profile Face Identification
- 7 USB-C ports and 2 12V outlets
- Digital Key capability with Remote Connect
- 12.3” touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL premium audio
- 8 airbags and an Advanced Airbag System
- Qi wireless charging
- 10” Color Head-Up Display
- 4-5 LATCH locations
- Panoramic view monitor with 360-degree view
- Star Safety System + Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
- 10” Color Head-Up Display
- USB media port and 6 USB charge ports
- 9” touchscreen for all audio systems with optional JBL
- Ten airbags and an Advanced Airbag System
- Blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert
- Qi wireless charging
- Driver Easy Speak
- 1080 HD Entertainment Center with wireless headphones
N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - ExteriorThe 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is a large SUV and will offer 7 exterior color options, 18-20” wheels, LED lighting, spoiler, panoramic power roof, and roof rails. The 2024 Toyota Sienna is a minivan model with 10 color options, sliding doors, rocker panels, LED lighting, 17-20” wheels, power moonroof, and roof rails. Honestly, both are great options with a very sleek look, so when the time comes to choose it will boil down to your personal preference.
N Charlotte Toyota Sienna vs Grand Highlander - Price2024 Toyota Sienna: Starting MSRP $36,886 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Starting MSRP $43,070
Check These Family Vehicles out at Toyota of N Charlotte!Toyota of N Charlotte is here for your family with the best and latest new full size SUVs. Stop by 13429 Statesville Road to buy yours today! Just take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.
