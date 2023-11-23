SPONSORED: Tesla Agrees to Allow Future Toyota Electric Vehicles Access to Superchargers

We’re so excited to report that Toyota and Lexus have reached an agreement with Tesla, and as a result, Toyota electric vehicles will adopt the NACS (North American Charging Standard). This is great news for drivers of Toyota electric vehicles because they will gain access to the 12,000 Tesla supercharging stations. Tesla’s charging stations have a fast charge and are super convenient to locate and use, so this is big news!



Toyota Electric Vehicles Partnership with Tesla



Here are some details our N Charlotte Toyota team has gathered about this agreement between Tesla and Toyota:

In 2025, Toyota and Lexus can add the NCAS ports to new cars

There will be a new addition to Toyota electric vehicles - a three-row, battery-electric Toyota SUV that will be assembled in Kentucky

If you drive a Toyota EV with the CCS (Combined Charging System), then you can get an adapter that will allow you to use the NCAS charging system (once it's available in 2025)

There are currently about 84,000 charging ports in the US that Toyota electric vehicles can utilize and this partnership will increase that number by 12,000



How Long Does it Take to Charge an Electric Car?



You may be wondering, how long does it take to charge an electric car? Our Toyota of N Charlotte auto experts are here to explain the three charging levels and the electric car charging time each one offers.

Level One

A level one charger is basically any outlet you find in a standard home. They are 120V, and have the slowest EV charging time - it really could take days to get a full charge. We don’t recommend these for everyone, mainly just N Charlotte Toyota plug-in hybrids or other EV drivers who don’t commute far.

Level Two

Level two chargers are twice as powerful with 240V. These chargers have an electric car charging time of 4-10 hours, and you can typically find them scattered around public places. You can also have one installed at your home, but make sure you hire a professional to do so.

Level Three

Level three is the best charger! You cannot have one installed at home, but they have an EV charging time of 20-60 minutes so it’s worth venturing out to use one. The Tesla superchargers are the best example of a level three charger (hence why we’re so excited Toyota EV drivers will soon get to use them).



Charging N Charlotte Toyota Electric Vehicles



When it comes to charging Toyota electric vehicles, there are some ways to make your life easier. Lots of apps exist that can help locate EV charging stations near you, so you don’t have to stress about hunting one down. Also, you should keep an eye on the charge level on your dashboard and enroll in the Toyota Clean Assist program. This will allow the Toyota app to figure out how much electricity you’re using and generate Renewable Energy Certificates.



