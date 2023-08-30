SPONSORED: Toyota of N Charlotte Has the Details About the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser!

In case you haven’t heard, Toyota has revealed that the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is headed our way next spring! We haven’t seen a new Land Cruiser model since 2021, which was the full-sized luxury SUV with great off-roading performance and a niche cooler inside the cabin. The 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser featured a 5.7L V8 engine that lacked fuel efficiency, but the model’s performance capabilities made it quite expensive (about $80k+). Here are some of the major upgrades we’re expecting to see from the N Charlotte 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Off-roading feature focus (not very luxury)

Lower MSRP (mid $50,000 range)

i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain (replacing the V8 engine)



What we’re expecting from the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser



The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will offer many upgrades and new features, and our N Charlotte Toyota team is here with the exciting details:

This model will sit on a TNGA-F-body-on-frame platform made with strong steel, allowing more rigidity in the chassis for off-roading.

The new Land Cruiser will be 4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter than before.

There will be three different models: the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, and the Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition.

The i-FORCE MAX engine will get 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque.

All N Charlotte 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser models will feature a full-time-four-wheel drive system with a center locking differential and electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range.

We will see an automatic limited-slip differential and increased vehicle stability control.

Electronic locking rear differential will offer better control on rougher terrains.

There will be a front stabilizer bar disconnect that increases flex instantly.

The approach angle of this model is 31 degrees with a max departure of 22 degrees, and the breaker angle is 25 degrees with a ground clearance of 8.7 inches.

We’re excited for the multi-terrain select, CRAWL control, downhill assist control, and multi-terrain monitor for optimal control of your drive time.

This Toyota will be able to tow up to 6,000 pounds, with front tow/recovery hooks standard on each model.

Taking a look inside the cabin of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser



Moving on to the interior of this new Toyota of N Charlotte SUV, here’s what we’re expecting so far:

We’re expecting a much smaller interior for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser. Instead of the 8 seats we saw from the previous model, we will get an ergonomic 5-seater with a moonroof.

Of course, the technology is going to be majorly upgraded. This vehicle will come complete with the latest Audio Multimedia System (Apple and Android CarPlay), other connected services, and over-the-air updates.

You’ll also love the 12.3-inch multimedia monitor, digital rearview mirror, and 14-speaker premium JBL sound system - not to mention 4G connectivity for up to five devices.

The new Land Cruiser wouldn’t be complete without a fresh new and functional aesthetic. Each model will feature a different interior - from fabric to SofTex to leather-trimmed seats in various color options.

We will also see some very cool heritage badging, round headlights, and all new paint colors such as Wind Chill Pearl, Trail Dust, Heritage Blue, and more.

Rest assured, Toyota kept safety top of mind when designing this SUV, and it will be sporting the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system (standard on all models). There will also be a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and hill start assist control.



Follow Along With Toyota of N Charlotte for Updates on the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser!



Our N Charlotte Toyota team will let you know when we have more details on the new Land Cruiser and more! Follow us on our social media or visit us at 13429 Statesville Road. Take exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.





