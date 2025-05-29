ABC’s Ginger Zee weighs in on NHC’s prediction for upcoming hurricane season

CHARLOTTE — The National Hurricane Center just released their predictions for the upcoming season, and we know it’s going to be an active one.

For our Tracking the Tropics special report, we asked ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee for her thoughts on the season and what you should know about.

“I’m not surprised that they went above average, we’ve had a lot of above-average seasons. You know, often we look at El Nino or La Nina as the driving factor; this year we don’t have either of those. It’s more of a neutral year coming off of La Nina. But what we do have for sure is sea surface temperatures that are warmer than average in the Atlantic basin,” Zee told Severe Weather Center 9’s Danielle Miller.

