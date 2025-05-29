Weather

ABC’s Ginger Zee weighs in on NHC’s prediction for upcoming hurricane season

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
"Good Morning America" meteorologist Ginger Zee told the New York Post, "I�019m going to put my phone down when talking to people, and I�019m committing to put my phone away an hour before I go to sleep."
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The National Hurricane Center just released their predictions for the upcoming season, and we know it’s going to be an active one.

For our Tracking the Tropics special report, we asked ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee for her thoughts on the season and what you should know about.

“I’m not surprised that they went above average, we’ve had a lot of above-average seasons. You know, often we look at El Nino or La Nina as the driving factor; this year we don’t have either of those. It’s more of a neutral year coming off of La Nina. But what we do have for sure is sea surface temperatures that are warmer than average in the Atlantic basin,” Zee told Severe Weather Center 9’s Danielle Miller.

>>Be sure to watch Tracking the Tropics only on Channel 9 at 8 p.m. Friday -- you can tune in or stream online. Then come back to this article to see our full interview with Ginger Zee.

(VIDEO: Lawmakers consider bill to ease floodplain rules for rebuilding after Hurricane Helene)

Lawmakers consider bill to ease floodplain rules for rebuilding after Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read