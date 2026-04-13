Court documents reveal man threatened to kill stranger at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It was calm Monday at Birkdale Village.

It was a drastically different scene Saturday night when police lights, officers, and blue lights filled the shopping plaza.

Adela Soulier says she drives up to Huntersville weekly to go to Birkdale Village.

“I like that I can just walk, go to different restaurants,” Soulier said. “I don’t have to get my kids out of the car, drive somewhere.”

Birkdale was filled with families Saturday night for its movie night. Less then 10 minutes after the event started, court documents say James Harrison was just steps away in North Italia when he pulled out a gun.

“I think everybody was running and scared and that’s just panic,” said Kelly Stanton of Huntersville. “You don’t know what’s going on in those situations.”

Stanton says videos of the chaos are alarming.

Court documents say it started after Harrison accidentally rubbed shoulders with a stranger, then pulled out his gun and shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” multiple times.

“We avoid that area at night anyways because it’s gotten so crowded and we’ve also heard some things that are not so great,” Stanton said.

DoorDash confirmed Harrison worked for them and permanently deactivated his account.

Huntersville police say no shots were fired.

Soulier says she will stick to going to Birkdale during the day.

“Those things can happen everywhere. Even here,” she said. “They’re unavoidable. I probably still wouldn’t go later in the evening.”

DoorDash says showing a gun is grounds for immediate deactivation.

Harrison posted $15,000 bond less than eight hours after being booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.

We reached out to Birkdale but haven’t gotten a response yet.

WATCH: Person in custody following disturbance at Birkdale Village

Person in custody following disturbance at Birkdale Village

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