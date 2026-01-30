Charlotte area braces for major snowfall event

The snow is a go for the Carolinas and we’re in for a lot of it, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon.

In fact, it will be the biggest accumulation we have seen in about 12 years.

Snow will start developing around sunrise Saturday and it will last a little past sunset.

The duration of this storm and the type of snow that will fall will lead to some big accumulations across the Carolinas.

Our area will average between 4 to 7 inches of snow, which for Charlotte is a major deal.

This will certainly make travel hazardous from Saturday mid-morning through the evening.

Another note will be that wind chill.

It will be in the teens to single digits on Saturday.

Be ready for that if you choose to play outside.

If you want to wait, you’ll have plenty of time on Sunday.

The snow will be around, and the weather will be cold but a little more comfortable.

UPDATES:

4 p.m.: CMS: All field trips and athletic events are canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

Warming Shelters:

Gaston County: Unity Baptist Church, 482 N. Myrtle School Road, in Gastonia, will open at 8 p.m. on Friday and remain open through 10 a.m. on Monday.

Mecklenburg County: Expanded homeless shelter capacity will begin Friday at 4 p.m. and last at least until Monday morning. Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition are working together.

