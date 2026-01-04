Forecasts

FORECAST: 50s with sunshine return for Sunday, Monday 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for nice quiet weather for the next few days.
  • Which is good for everyone traveling home from the holidays on Sunday.
  • Temps will soar on Tuesday into the upper 60s and stay warm through the week.
  • It looks like our next chance for any rainfall (and it won’t be much) is on next Saturday morning.
  • Otherwise, the big story is the warm temperatures mid to late week.

