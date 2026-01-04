FORECAST: 50s with sunshine return for Sunday, Monday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for nice quiet weather for the next few days.

Which is good for everyone traveling home from the holidays on Sunday.

Temps will soar on Tuesday into the upper 60s and stay warm through the week.

It looks like our next chance for any rainfall (and it won’t be much) is on next Saturday morning.

Otherwise, the big story is the warm temperatures mid to late week.

