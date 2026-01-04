FORECAST: 50s with sunshine return for Sunday, Monday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for nice quiet weather for the next few days.
- Which is good for everyone traveling home from the holidays on Sunday.
- Temps will soar on Tuesday into the upper 60s and stay warm through the week.
- It looks like our next chance for any rainfall (and it won’t be much) is on next Saturday morning.
- Otherwise, the big story is the warm temperatures mid to late week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group