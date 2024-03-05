Forecasts

FORECAST: After a calm evening, expect showers tomorrow

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • After a calm evening, expect showers tomorrow.
  • “By the time you wake up and hit the road, heavy downpours will be around the Charlotte area,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
  • The rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon, which will open up the skies for sunshine on Thursday.
  • Another round of showers will arrive Friday night and will stick around on Saturday.
  • Sunday should be sunny with a high near 60.

