FORECAST:

After a calm evening, expect showers tomorrow.

“By the time you wake up and hit the road, heavy downpours will be around the Charlotte area,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

The rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon, which will open up the skies for sunshine on Thursday.

Another round of showers will arrive Friday night and will stick around on Saturday.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 60.

