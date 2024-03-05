ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a calm evening, expect showers tomorrow.
- “By the time you wake up and hit the road, heavy downpours will be around the Charlotte area,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
- The rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon, which will open up the skies for sunshine on Thursday.
- Another round of showers will arrive Friday night and will stick around on Saturday.
- Sunday should be sunny with a high near 60.
