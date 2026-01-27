FORECAST: Afternoon highs stay in the 40s across the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’ll be sunny with chilly mornings and afternoon highs topping out in the 40s.
- We are still keeping a close eye on the next system set to arrive here on Saturday.
- Models are still all over the place, so we are sticking with the same messaging that snow is possible this weekend.
- However, it’s still too early for any specifics or even potential impacts.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group