Forecasts

FORECAST: Afternoon highs stay in the 40s across the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

FORECAST:

  • We’ll be sunny with chilly mornings and afternoon highs topping out in the 40s.
  • We are still keeping a close eye on the next system set to arrive here on Saturday.
  • Models are still all over the place, so we are sticking with the same messaging that snow is possible this weekend.
  • However, it’s still too early for any specifics or even potential impacts.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

