FORECAST: Amazing, warm Sunday

FORECAST:
- We are going to be feeling the spring weather Sunday with loads of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
- Clouds do increase as our next storm system arrives Monday morning.
- This will bring the clouds and colder temperatures back for Monday and Tuesday.
- It could also give the foothills and high country some isolated showers Monday morning.
- The wedge should break down on Tuesday night and we’ll go right back to very warm temperatures later this week.
- Highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Saturday!
