FORECAST: Amazing, warm Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are going to be feeling the spring weather Sunday with loads of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
  • Clouds do increase as our next storm system arrives Monday morning.
  • This will bring the clouds and colder temperatures back for Monday and Tuesday.
  • It could also give the foothills and high country some isolated showers Monday morning.
  • The wedge should break down on Tuesday night and we’ll go right back to very warm temperatures later this week.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Saturday!

