FORECAST: Amazing, warm Sunday

FORECAST:

We are going to be feeling the spring weather Sunday with loads of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Clouds do increase as our next storm system arrives Monday morning.

This will bring the clouds and colder temperatures back for Monday and Tuesday.

It could also give the foothills and high country some isolated showers Monday morning.

The wedge should break down on Tuesday night and we’ll go right back to very warm temperatures later this week.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Saturday!

