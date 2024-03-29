FORECAST: Amazing weather in store for this holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for some amazing weather this holiday weekend.
- Today’s highs will reach the lower 70s, tomorrow will be in the mid-70s, and Easter Sunday will be in the lower 80s.
- The sunny and dry weather is expected to hang out until Monday of next week.
- Right now, it looks like late Tuesday is our next risk for downpours.
- Some thunderstorm risks may also show up, depending on the timing.
- Cooler weather is expected to return late next week, with 60s by Thursday.
