FORECAST: Amazing weather in store for this holiday weekend

FORECAST:

We are in store for some amazing weather this holiday weekend.

Today’s highs will reach the lower 70s, tomorrow will be in the mid-70s, and Easter Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

The sunny and dry weather is expected to hang out until Monday of next week.

Right now, it looks like late Tuesday is our next risk for downpours.

Some thunderstorm risks may also show up, depending on the timing.

Cooler weather is expected to return late next week, with 60s by Thursday.

