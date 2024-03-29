Forecasts

FORECAST: Amazing weather in store for this holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for some amazing weather this holiday weekend.
  • Today’s highs will reach the lower 70s, tomorrow will be in the mid-70s, and Easter Sunday will be in the lower 80s.
  • The sunny and dry weather is expected to hang out until Monday of next week.
  • Right now, it looks like late Tuesday is our next risk for downpours.
  • Some thunderstorm risks may also show up, depending on the timing.
  • Cooler weather is expected to return late next week, with 60s by Thursday.

