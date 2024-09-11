FORECAST: Another beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another fine day is expected, even as some high clouds start to roll in throughout the day.

This holds temperatures down a touch from yesterday’s highs in the mid-80s.

These clouds are blowing in from Hurricane Francine, which will make landfall tonight near New Orleans as a category 2 storm.

The big rain and impacts from Francine stay well west of our area, but moisture streaming out ahead of it from the Gulf will bring rain chances back into our area.

Showers pick up on Friday and could linger into Saturday with some brief downpours. However, there are no major rain and no flooding concerns as of right now.

Temperatures are expected to cool back to the 70s as the rain chances return. Drier weather does return for Sunday’s Panthers opener.

