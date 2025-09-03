FORECAST: Another comfortable day before heat wave moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another very comfortable day is ahead with highs just slightly warmer in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

Showers develop in the mountains today and some of those may move down to the foothills and I-40 corridor (expecting dry conditions in the metro).

A slightly better chance for a shower or storm returns tomorrow as we get a bit warmer and more humid.

Again, the mountains have the best chance for widespread activity.

Some of those storms could be on the stronger side.

Then the focus shifts to the incoming heat.

Highs return to near 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 3 weeks by Friday afternoon.

This hangs on through Saturday before the next cold front cools us back down again by Sunday.

