FORECAST: Another comfortable day before heat wave moves in this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another very comfortable day is ahead with highs just slightly warmer in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.
  • Showers develop in the mountains today and some of those may move down to the foothills and I-40 corridor (expecting dry conditions in the metro).
  • A slightly better chance for a shower or storm returns tomorrow as we get a bit warmer and more humid.
  • Again, the mountains have the best chance for widespread activity.
  • Some of those storms could be on the stronger side.
  • Then the focus shifts to the incoming heat.
  • Highs return to near 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 3 weeks by Friday afternoon.
  • This hangs on through Saturday before the next cold front cools us back down again by Sunday.

