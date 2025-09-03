FORECAST: Another comfortable day before heat wave moves in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another very comfortable day is ahead with highs just slightly warmer in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.
- Showers develop in the mountains today and some of those may move down to the foothills and I-40 corridor (expecting dry conditions in the metro).
- A slightly better chance for a shower or storm returns tomorrow as we get a bit warmer and more humid.
- Again, the mountains have the best chance for widespread activity.
- Some of those storms could be on the stronger side.
- Then the focus shifts to the incoming heat.
- Highs return to near 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 3 weeks by Friday afternoon.
- This hangs on through Saturday before the next cold front cools us back down again by Sunday.
