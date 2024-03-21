FORECAST: Another great day ahead before rain moves in

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another great day ahead, with highs reaching nearly 70 degrees this afternoon.

However, clouds are expected to gather tonight, and the rain starts to arrive by Friday afternoon.

The timing has slowed down a bit; therefore, the rain may linger a bit longer into Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to only get close to 60 on Friday and be in the lower 60s this weekend.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, so we salvage dry time for the end of the weekend.

Another great day ahead with sunshine and highs near 70°. Enjoy the dry day, rain returns tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hMVqK2D3AZ — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 21, 2024

