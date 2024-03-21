Forecasts

FORECAST: Another great day ahead before rain moves in

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
Another great day ahead, with highs reaching nearly 70 degrees this afternoon.

  • Another great day ahead, with highs reaching nearly 70 degrees this afternoon.
  • However, clouds are expected to gather tonight, and the rain starts to arrive by Friday afternoon.
  • The timing has slowed down a bit; therefore, the rain may linger a bit longer into Saturday.
  • Temperatures are expected to only get close to 60 on Friday and be in the lower 60s this weekend.
  • Sunshine will return on Sunday, so we salvage dry time for the end of the weekend.

