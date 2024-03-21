FORECAST: Another great day ahead before rain moves in

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another great day ahead, with highs reaching nearly 70 degrees this afternoon.
- However, clouds are expected to gather tonight, and the rain starts to arrive by Friday afternoon.
- The timing has slowed down a bit; therefore, the rain may linger a bit longer into Saturday.
- Temperatures are expected to only get close to 60 on Friday and be in the lower 60s this weekend.
- Sunshine will return on Sunday, so we salvage dry time for the end of the weekend.
Another great day ahead with sunshine and highs near 70°. Enjoy the dry day, rain returns tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hMVqK2D3AZ— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 21, 2024
