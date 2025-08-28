Forecasts

FORECAST: Another pleasant day ahead with highs in the lower 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

FORECAST:

  • Just a few more clouds moving through the region this morning, but overall another pleasant day is ahead.
  • Highs remain in the lower 80s.
  • A touch warmer tomorrow with more sunshine, back into the mid 80s.
  • The dry weather mostly remains through the holiday weekend, but a few light showers may develop.
  • The best chance right now appears to be Sunday afternoon.
  • There will still be plenty of dry time for Labor Day weekend plans.
  • Temps will be cool though, only warming to the lower 80s through most of next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

