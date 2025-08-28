FORECAST: Another pleasant day ahead with highs in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Just a few more clouds moving through the region this morning, but overall another pleasant day is ahead.

Highs remain in the lower 80s.

A touch warmer tomorrow with more sunshine, back into the mid 80s.

The dry weather mostly remains through the holiday weekend, but a few light showers may develop.

The best chance right now appears to be Sunday afternoon.

There will still be plenty of dry time for Labor Day weekend plans.

Temps will be cool though, only warming to the lower 80s through most of next week.

