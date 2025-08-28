FORECAST: Another pleasant day ahead with highs in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Just a few more clouds moving through the region this morning, but overall another pleasant day is ahead.
- Highs remain in the lower 80s.
- A touch warmer tomorrow with more sunshine, back into the mid 80s.
- The dry weather mostly remains through the holiday weekend, but a few light showers may develop.
- The best chance right now appears to be Sunday afternoon.
- There will still be plenty of dry time for Labor Day weekend plans.
- Temps will be cool though, only warming to the lower 80s through most of next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group