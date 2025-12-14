FORECAST: Arctic air arrives overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

I hope you all got outside today because we are in for a HUGE drop in temperatures tomorrow.

A blast of arctic air will bring temps dropping throughout our Sunday.

Starting the day in the low to mid 40s and dropping into the upper 20s by 7 p.m.

Wind chills will likely be in the 20s and teens all day.

Winds will be strong area wide on Sunday out of the NW at 25-30 mph.

The bus stop on Monday will be brutally cold with morning lows in the mid to upper teens.

Thankfully, we are back to the 60s by Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group