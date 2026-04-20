FORECAST: Back to more seasonal temperatures to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temps have reset back to more seasonal standards to start the week.

Highs just warm to the lower 70s this afternoon (a touch below average for this time of year.)

A Frost Advisory is in place tonight for our northern counties with a Freeze Warning for the high country.

Most neighborhoods around the metro will wake to near 40 degrees tomorrow morning.

Temps bounce back to the lower 80s by Wednesday and we’ll be well into the 80s again by the end of the week.

Rain chances are zero for the work week but do come up slightly for the weekend. Nothing to get too excited about just yet though.

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