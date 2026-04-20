Forecasts

FORECAST: Back to more seasonal temperatures to start the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temps have reset back to more seasonal standards to start the week.
  • Highs just warm to the lower 70s this afternoon (a touch below average for this time of year.)
  • A Frost Advisory is in place tonight for our northern counties with a Freeze Warning for the high country.
  • Most neighborhoods around the metro will wake to near 40 degrees tomorrow morning.
  • Temps bounce back to the lower 80s by Wednesday and we’ll be well into the 80s again by the end of the week.
  • Rain chances are zero for the work week but do come up slightly for the weekend. Nothing to get too excited about just yet though.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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