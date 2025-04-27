FORECAST: Beautiful day Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for some calm weather over the next week or so.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies this week.

The one thing we will all notice is the humidity, which will creep up this week as well.

Otherwise, staying dry for the next 7 to 10 days.

Rain chances will disappear this week

WEATHER RESOURCES:

