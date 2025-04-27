Forecasts

FORECAST: Beautiful day Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for some calm weather over the next week or so.
  • Temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies this week.
  • The one thing we will all notice is the humidity, which will creep up this week as well.
  • Otherwise, staying dry for the next 7 to 10 days.
  • Rain chances will disappear this week

