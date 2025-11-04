FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues with sunshine and highs near 70

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another great day is ahead with sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

This beautiful weather pattern remains in place for the rest of the week as highs remain near 70 degrees with lows in the 40s.

Our next rain chances comes in on Saturday, but it doesn’t look like much at all right now.

