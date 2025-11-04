Forecasts

FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues with sunshine and highs near 70

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another great day is ahead with sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.
  • This beautiful weather pattern remains in place for the rest of the week as highs remain near 70 degrees with lows in the 40s.
  • Our next rain chances comes in on Saturday, but it doesn’t look like much at all right now.

