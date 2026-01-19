Forecasts

FORECAST: Winter storm possible in Deep South

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The cold air certainly will govern the week ahead as temperatures will run well below January standards until about Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • However, the sun will be shining bright, and the weather will be beautiful.
  • Meanwhile, we’ll be watching a big storm to develop in the Deep South later this week.
  • It is still way too early to talk about what we will see here.
  • Don’t be riled up or fooled by whatever you see on social media!
  • The guidance will be changing a lot in the coming days.
  • Keep it here for the very latest - we’ll get you through it!

