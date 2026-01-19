FORECAST: Winter storm possible in Deep South

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The cold air certainly will govern the week ahead as temperatures will run well below January standards until about Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- However, the sun will be shining bright, and the weather will be beautiful.
- Meanwhile, we’ll be watching a big storm to develop in the Deep South later this week.
- It is still way too early to talk about what we will see here.
- Don’t be riled up or fooled by whatever you see on social media!
- The guidance will be changing a lot in the coming days.
- Keep it here for the very latest - we’ll get you through it!
