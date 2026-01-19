FORECAST: Winter storm possible in Deep South

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The cold air certainly will govern the week ahead as temperatures will run well below January standards until about Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

However, the sun will be shining bright, and the weather will be beautiful.

Meanwhile, we’ll be watching a big storm to develop in the Deep South later this week.

It is still way too early to talk about what we will see here.

Don’t be riled up or fooled by whatever you see on social media!

The guidance will be changing a lot in the coming days.

Keep it here for the very latest - we’ll get you through it!

