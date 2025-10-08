Forecasts

FORECAST: Big blast of fall air brings season’s coolest temperatures to Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A big blast of cool air is expected in our area for the rest of the week.
  • Temperatures will start out in the 50s on Thursday and only end up around 70 in the afternoon.
  • This will set us up for the coolest air of the season, as many neighborhoods in Charlotte go to the upper 40s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read