FORECAST: Big warm up follows a cooler Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A very chilly start for early Sunday morning, but mainly dry and sunny for the next 48 hours.
  • Tomorrow’s warm-up will be significant, as daytime temperatures are projected to make it close to the low 70s for both Monday and Tuesday.
  • By Tuesday, however, the region will pick up its next weather maker and rain appears to move in early and continue throughout the first half of the day.
  • The middle of next week will be warm but unsettled.
  • On and off showers are expected through at least Friday with the potential for a few scattered showers for the weekend.
  • A front will move through Wednesday into Thursday bringing a quick shot of rain and then cooler air will set in for the latter half of the week.
  • Highs will trend closer to the upper 50s by Thursday.
  • As of now, Friday’s rain chance also looks substantial with on-and-off showers throughout the day.

