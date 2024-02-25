FORECAST: Big warm up follows a cooler Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A very chilly start for early Sunday morning, but mainly dry and sunny for the next 48 hours.

Tomorrow’s warm-up will be significant, as daytime temperatures are projected to make it close to the low 70s for both Monday and Tuesday.

By Tuesday, however, the region will pick up its next weather maker and rain appears to move in early and continue throughout the first half of the day.

The middle of next week will be warm but unsettled.

On and off showers are expected through at least Friday with the potential for a few scattered showers for the weekend.

A front will move through Wednesday into Thursday bringing a quick shot of rain and then cooler air will set in for the latter half of the week.

Highs will trend closer to the upper 50s by Thursday.

As of now, Friday’s rain chance also looks substantial with on-and-off showers throughout the day.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group