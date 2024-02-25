FORECAST: Big warm up follows a cooler Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A very chilly start for early Sunday morning, but mainly dry and sunny for the next 48 hours.
- Tomorrow’s warm-up will be significant, as daytime temperatures are projected to make it close to the low 70s for both Monday and Tuesday.
- By Tuesday, however, the region will pick up its next weather maker and rain appears to move in early and continue throughout the first half of the day.
- The middle of next week will be warm but unsettled.
- On and off showers are expected through at least Friday with the potential for a few scattered showers for the weekend.
- A front will move through Wednesday into Thursday bringing a quick shot of rain and then cooler air will set in for the latter half of the week.
- Highs will trend closer to the upper 50s by Thursday.
- As of now, Friday’s rain chance also looks substantial with on-and-off showers throughout the day.
