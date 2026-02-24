FORECAST: Bitter cold continues before warming up midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Bitter cold this morning and we won’t be warming up much, but at least a little better than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s.
- The real warm up starts tomorrow with a high near 60°.
- Moisture returns with this warmth as rain showers develop by Thursday.
- This system is trending a bit wetter (which is a good thing) with amounts above a half inch.
- Drier conditions return by Friday and the upcoming weekend.
- Temps stay in the 60s if not near 70 degrees by Sunday.
