FORECAST: Bitterly cold start this morning

FORECAST:

It’s a bitterly cold start to the week with temperatures in the single digits and teens Monday morning!

Watch for continued travel issues because of snow covered roads and black ice that has formed overnight.

We’ll see wall to wall sunshine today and highs near 40, which will help us thaw out and melt off even more snow.

However, with temperatures back near 20 Tuesday morning, refreeze issues will be a concern again.

Looking ahead, we’ll see our temperatures moderate above freezing through the middle of the week!

We’re also watching a weak storm system that will bring a few showers to the area late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Beyond that, we’re quiet and seasonally cool as we go into the weekend.

