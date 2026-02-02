FORECAST: Bitterly cold start this morning

FORECAST:
- It’s a bitterly cold start to the week with temperatures in the single digits and teens Monday morning!
- Watch for continued travel issues because of snow covered roads and black ice that has formed overnight.
- We’ll see wall to wall sunshine today and highs near 40, which will help us thaw out and melt off even more snow.
- However, with temperatures back near 20 Tuesday morning, refreeze issues will be a concern again.
- Looking ahead, we’ll see our temperatures moderate above freezing through the middle of the week!
- We’re also watching a weak storm system that will bring a few showers to the area late Tuesday through Wednesday.
- Beyond that, we’re quiet and seasonally cool as we go into the weekend.
