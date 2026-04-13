FORECAST: Bracing for near-record warmth this week; elevated fire risk remains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another warm day across the Carolinas with temperatures starting off near 60 and highs up in the low 80s.
- Skies are partly to mostly cloudy.
- Along with the warm and dry conditions is an elevated risk for wildfires, so outdoor burning is still not recommended with burn bans in place for most of the area.
- Temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees!
- We will be within a few degrees of records Tuesday through Saturday.
- Looking long range, we do finally get a cold front to sweep through late next weekend.
- The chance for rain remains slim to none, but that front will knock temperatures down out of record territory.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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