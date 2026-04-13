FORECAST: Bracing for near-record warmth this week; elevated fire risk remains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another warm day across the Carolinas with temperatures starting off near 60 and highs up in the low 80s.

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy.

Along with the warm and dry conditions is an elevated risk for wildfires, so outdoor burning is still not recommended with burn bans in place for most of the area.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees!

We will be within a few degrees of records Tuesday through Saturday.

Looking long range, we do finally get a cold front to sweep through late next weekend.

The chance for rain remains slim to none, but that front will knock temperatures down out of record territory.

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