FORECAST: A break from the downpours before it heats up

FORECAST:

We finally get a break from the daily downpours Thursday as we start to heat up.

High temperatures return to the mid-80s this afternoon, but it will feel like 90 with the heat index values.

Even hotter Friday as temps could hit 90 for the first time this year.

Storm chances stay low again on Friday, but some areas (especially north) could see some showers early in the day. The mountains hold the best chance for afternoon storms to return.

The warm and muggy conditions last through the weekend, with a shot for storms to return on Saturday. A batch of storms will make a run at the mountains early in the day and then weaken as they move toward the metro. We’ll see if things can then redevelop around Charlotte in the afternoon.

Dry again on Sunday with temps holding the mid-80s all weekend.

