FORECAST: Breezy and chilly on Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Winds have been cranking all afternoon.
- They will calm down slightly overnight before returning to 25-35 mph range tomorrow.
- We are on a rollercoaster of temperatures this week.
- From the mid 40s tomorrow to the mid 60s by Wednesday.
- We’ll stay dry and winds will calm down completely on Tuesday.
- Our next rain chance is still on track for Thursday evening.
- And if you are looking for some good news, we are looking dry for next weekend!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group