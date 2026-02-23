FORECAST: Breezy and chilly on Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Winds have been cranking all afternoon.

They will calm down slightly overnight before returning to 25-35 mph range tomorrow.

We are on a rollercoaster of temperatures this week.

From the mid 40s tomorrow to the mid 60s by Wednesday.

We’ll stay dry and winds will calm down completely on Tuesday.

Our next rain chance is still on track for Thursday evening.

And if you are looking for some good news, we are looking dry for next weekend!

