FORECAST: Breezy and chilly on Monday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Winds have been cranking all afternoon.
  • They will calm down slightly overnight before returning to 25-35 mph range tomorrow.
  • We are on a rollercoaster of temperatures this week.
  • From the mid 40s tomorrow to the mid 60s by Wednesday.
  • We’ll stay dry and winds will calm down completely on Tuesday.
  • Our next rain chance is still on track for Thursday evening.
  • And if you are looking for some good news, we are looking dry for next weekend!

