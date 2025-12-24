FORECAST: Brief cool-down Friday before another warm rebound Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re in store for unusually warm temperatures this Christmas.
- Highs are expected to break records on Christmas Eve, with mid-70s on Christmas Day.
- The rest of the week will be a bit topsy-turvy — we’ll cool back down on Friday before rebounding on Saturday.
- A more significant and longer-lasting cool-down arrives next week.
