FORECAST: Brief cool-down Friday before another warm rebound Saturday

FORECAST:

We’re in store for unusually warm temperatures this Christmas.

Highs are expected to break records on Christmas Eve, with mid-70s on Christmas Day.

The rest of the week will be a bit topsy-turvy — we’ll cool back down on Friday before rebounding on Saturday.

A more significant and longer-lasting cool-down arrives next week.

