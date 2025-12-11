FORECAST: Brief warm-up ahead before arctic blast slams the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a brief warm-up before a major arctic blast later this weekend.

Another weak wave is expected to bring a few more snow showers to the mountains.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte, we’ll start to warm it up a little more and get to the 50s tomorrow and perhaps the 60s on Saturday.

That all comes to a halt when arctic air moves in on Sunday, with temperatures beginning in the teens Monday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group