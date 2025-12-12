Forecasts

FORECAST: Brief warm-up before chilly air returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Thick clouds blanket the region this morning with more light snow in the mountains.
  • Those clouds may take most of the morning to clear out, but we should get more sun this afternoon.
  • Highs stay close to 50 degrees.
  • Warmer temps return on Saturday with many near 60 degrees before we get another big drop in the temps on Sunday.
  • Temps crash into the low to mid 40s with gusty winds.
  • The worst of the cold comes in Sunday night with teens out the door Monday morning.
  • That will be the coldest air of the season and the first time we’ve had teens since February.
  • Warmer weather returns thereafter next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read