FORECAST: Brief warm-up before chilly air returns

FORECAST:
- Thick clouds blanket the region this morning with more light snow in the mountains.
- Those clouds may take most of the morning to clear out, but we should get more sun this afternoon.
- Highs stay close to 50 degrees.
- Warmer temps return on Saturday with many near 60 degrees before we get another big drop in the temps on Sunday.
- Temps crash into the low to mid 40s with gusty winds.
- The worst of the cold comes in Sunday night with teens out the door Monday morning.
- That will be the coldest air of the season and the first time we’ve had teens since February.
- Warmer weather returns thereafter next week.
