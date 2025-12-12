FORECAST: Brief warm-up before chilly air returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Thick clouds blanket the region this morning with more light snow in the mountains.

Those clouds may take most of the morning to clear out, but we should get more sun this afternoon.

Highs stay close to 50 degrees.

Warmer temps return on Saturday with many near 60 degrees before we get another big drop in the temps on Sunday.

Temps crash into the low to mid 40s with gusty winds.

The worst of the cold comes in Sunday night with teens out the door Monday morning.

That will be the coldest air of the season and the first time we’ve had teens since February.

Warmer weather returns thereafter next week.

