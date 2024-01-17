FORECAST: Brutally cold with temperatures barely reaching 40 degrees this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It was brutally cold this morning, and unfortunately, I won’t be warming up that much at all today.

A wind chill advisory has been put in place for the high country until noon due to wind chill values that will be well below zero in some spots.

The sunshine will only barely warm us up to 40 degrees this afternoon.

It will remain quite cold tonight, with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

However, we are expected to warm back up a touch, with highs returning to the mid to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

A weak disturbance will usher in some light rain early Friday morning, and while some sleet may mix in at times, nothing will accumulate to bring in any travel concerns.

This weekend, the biggest concern will be even colder weather, with highs barely reaching freezing in Charlotte on Saturday.

This won’t be as cold as what we experienced in December 2022, but it will still be very cold.

A big warming trend is expected to move next week, with possible temperatures in the 60s.

It is brutally cold this morning with the coldest air of the season in place. We actually haven't been this cold in Charlotte since December of 2022! Wind chill values are close to single digits in the metro and well below zero in the mountains.

