FORECAST: Bundle up for a clear, cold night

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Abundant sunshine will prevail this week.

However, we stay dry.

There will be a temperature swing with lows dipping into the upper-30s by Tuesday morning.

Those lows will bounce back up to about 70 degrees in the afternoon.

No rain in sight, unfortunately.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group