FORECAST: Bundle up for a clear, cold night

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Abundant sunshine will prevail this week.
  • However, we stay dry.
  • There will be a temperature swing with lows dipping into the upper-30s by Tuesday morning.
  • Those lows will bounce back up to about 70 degrees in the afternoon.
  • No rain in sight, unfortunately.

