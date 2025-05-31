FORECAST: Calmer weekend ahead with stray storm chance

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

There will be calmer weather conditions Saturday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy westerly winds.

Gusts will be near 25-30 mph, and high temperatures will be near 80.

There’s a stray shower or storm chance, primarily for the mountains.

The storms could bring breezy winds and hail, but severe weather like the ones on Friday, is not expected.

Winds ease for Sunday with lows in the upper 50s and highs back near 80.

There’s another isolated chance for showers or storms during the second half of the day, but there will still be plenty time without rain.

It will dry out on Monday and stay quiet for the first half of next week.

Temperatures warm back up close to 90 late next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

