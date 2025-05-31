FORECAST: Calmer weekend ahead with stray storm chance

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- There will be calmer weather conditions Saturday.
- Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy westerly winds.
- Gusts will be near 25-30 mph, and high temperatures will be near 80.
- There’s a stray shower or storm chance, primarily for the mountains.
- The storms could bring breezy winds and hail, but severe weather like the ones on Friday, is not expected.
- Winds ease for Sunday with lows in the upper 50s and highs back near 80.
- There’s another isolated chance for showers or storms during the second half of the day, but there will still be plenty time without rain.
- It will dry out on Monday and stay quiet for the first half of next week.
- Temperatures warm back up close to 90 late next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group