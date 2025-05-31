Forecasts

FORECAST: Calmer weekend ahead with stray storm chance

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • There will be calmer weather conditions Saturday.
  • Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy westerly winds.
  • Gusts will be near 25-30 mph, and high temperatures will be near 80.
  • There’s a stray shower or storm chance, primarily for the mountains.
  • The storms could bring breezy winds and hail, but severe weather like the ones on Friday, is not expected.
  • Winds ease for Sunday with lows in the upper 50s and highs back near 80.
  • There’s another isolated chance for showers or storms during the second half of the day, but there will still be plenty time without rain.
  • It will dry out on Monday and stay quiet for the first half of next week.
  • Temperatures warm back up close to 90 late next week.

