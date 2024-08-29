Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance for a few storms to pop up this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It feels much warmer out the door this morning than yesterday, and it will likely be the warmest morning in Charlotte we’ve had in days.
  • Sunshine is expected to heat us right back up to the mid-90s today, and the heat index values will be at or above 100 degrees.
  • Another code orange has been issued for the air quality as well.
  • There are a few storm chances to try and fire up later this afternoon and evening, but these will be very isolated.
  • Better storm chances grow as we head to the end of the weekend. Right now, Sunday afternoon is looking to be our best chance to get wet.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall back to the lower 90s starting tomorrow and then the 80s by Labor Day, but it remains very humid all weekend.
  • Rain chances dry up into next week as temps cool down further.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read