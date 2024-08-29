FORECAST: Chance for a few storms to pop up this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It feels much warmer out the door this morning than yesterday, and it will likely be the warmest morning in Charlotte we’ve had in days.

Sunshine is expected to heat us right back up to the mid-90s today, and the heat index values will be at or above 100 degrees.

Another code orange has been issued for the air quality as well.

There are a few storm chances to try and fire up later this afternoon and evening, but these will be very isolated.

Better storm chances grow as we head to the end of the weekend. Right now, Sunday afternoon is looking to be our best chance to get wet.

Temperatures are expected to fall back to the lower 90s starting tomorrow and then the 80s by Labor Day, but it remains very humid all weekend.

Rain chances dry up into next week as temps cool down further.

