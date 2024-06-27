FORECAST: Chance of scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s today, with feel-like temperatures in the low 90s.
- The first half of the day will be partly sunny, but by this afternoon, clouds will thicken up and there will be a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- The hot spots for today will be in the southernmost areas of Richmond and Chesterfield counties. That area east will be at level one risk for severe weather this afternoon.
- The region will start to see a few light showers throughout the late morning, and then heavier rain will move in by mid-afternoon.
- The area will be picking up daily thundershowers through Saturday. The next best chance for widespread or severe weather will be Sunday afternoon.
- By then, the humidity will build back up again, so it will feel uncomfortable until the end of the weekend.
