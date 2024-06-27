FORECAST: Chance of scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s today, with feel-like temperatures in the low 90s.

The first half of the day will be partly sunny, but by this afternoon, clouds will thicken up and there will be a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The hot spots for today will be in the southernmost areas of Richmond and Chesterfield counties. That area east will be at level one risk for severe weather this afternoon.

The region will start to see a few light showers throughout the late morning, and then heavier rain will move in by mid-afternoon.

The area will be picking up daily thundershowers through Saturday. The next best chance for widespread or severe weather will be Sunday afternoon.

By then, the humidity will build back up again, so it will feel uncomfortable until the end of the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group