FORECAST: Chance of showers, storms continues through the week

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
  • Showers and storms this evening for the High Country and Foothills.
  • They could make another run at the Charlotte metro later this evening.
  • Heavy rain and a complex of storms arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.
  • Another round of heavy rain is likely on Thursday, as well.
  • By the end of this week, we are still looking at between 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

Drying out by the weekend

Joe Puma

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

