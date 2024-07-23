FORECAST: Chance of showers, storms continues through the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Showers and storms this evening for the High Country and Foothills.

They could make another run at the Charlotte metro later this evening.

Heavy rain and a complex of storms arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

Another round of heavy rain is likely on Thursday, as well.

By the end of this week, we are still looking at between 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

Drying out by the weekend

