FORECAST: Chance for storms to increase this weekend

FORECAST:
- Sunshine is expected to warm temperatures to the mid-80s this afternoon.
- The only spot that will see a few showers today will be the mountains, and even that chance looks low.
- We keep this going through Friday before storm chances increase again on Saturday.
- These won’t washout plans, but they could be on the stronger side. However, drier weather then comes back in on Sunday.
- There is still no major heat coming back anytime soon.
- Ernesto is about to become a hurricane as it pulls away from Puerto Rico this morning.
- Still no impacts to the US other than some rough seas and rip currents along the coast.
