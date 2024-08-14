Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance for storms to increase this weekend

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Sunshine is expected to warm temperatures to the mid-80s this afternoon.
  • The only spot that will see a few showers today will be the mountains, and even that chance looks low.
  • We keep this going through Friday before storm chances increase again on Saturday.
  • These won’t washout plans, but they could be on the stronger side. However, drier weather then comes back in on Sunday.
  • There is still no major heat coming back anytime soon.
  • Ernesto is about to become a hurricane as it pulls away from Puerto Rico this morning.
  • Still no impacts to the US other than some rough seas and rip currents along the coast.

