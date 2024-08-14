FORECAST: Chance for storms to increase this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Sunshine is expected to warm temperatures to the mid-80s this afternoon.

The only spot that will see a few showers today will be the mountains, and even that chance looks low.

We keep this going through Friday before storm chances increase again on Saturday.

These won’t washout plans, but they could be on the stronger side. However, drier weather then comes back in on Sunday.

There is still no major heat coming back anytime soon.

Ernesto is about to become a hurricane as it pulls away from Puerto Rico this morning.

Still no impacts to the US other than some rough seas and rip currents along the coast.

