FORECAST: Charlotte braces for scorching heat wave

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A heat advisory for the Charlotte area has been set in place for tomorrow and will likely extend into the weekend.

Temperatures tomorrow could get very close to 100 degrees.

They could also hit the century mark both Friday and the Fourth of July.

A few more storms are expected to fire up on Sunday, with more expected in the afternoons next week.

These storms will slowly but surely break down this heat wave.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group