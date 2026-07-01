FORECAST: Charlotte braces for scorching heat wave

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A heat advisory for the Charlotte area has been set in place for tomorrow and will likely extend into the weekend.
- Temperatures tomorrow could get very close to 100 degrees.
- They could also hit the century mark both Friday and the Fourth of July.
- A few more storms are expected to fire up on Sunday, with more expected in the afternoons next week.
- These storms will slowly but surely break down this heat wave.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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