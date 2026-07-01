Forecasts

FORECAST: Charlotte braces for scorching heat wave

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A heat advisory for the Charlotte area has been set in place for tomorrow and will likely extend into the weekend.
  • Temperatures tomorrow could get very close to 100 degrees.
  • They could also hit the century mark both Friday and the Fourth of July.
  • A few more storms are expected to fire up on Sunday, with more expected in the afternoons next week.
  • These storms will slowly but surely break down this heat wave.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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