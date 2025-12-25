FORECAST: Charlotte sets record for warmest Christmas ever

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures climbed close to 80 degrees today, making it the warmest Christmas on record in Charlotte.

The previous record was set in 1955 at 77 degrees, and that mark was surpassed today under sunny skies.

While temperatures will cool slightly tomorrow, winter-like conditions are still not expected anytime soon.

Colder weather is forecast to return next week.

