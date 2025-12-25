Forecasts

FORECAST: Charlotte sets record for warmest Christmas ever

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Temperatures climbed close to 80 degrees today, making it the warmest Christmas on record in Charlotte.
  • The previous record was set in 1955 at 77 degrees, and that mark was surpassed today under sunny skies.
  • While temperatures will cool slightly tomorrow, winter-like conditions are still not expected anytime soon.
  • Colder weather is forecast to return next week.

